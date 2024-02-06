Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions Postdoctoral Fellowships 2024

In order to encourage scientific cooperation between our three countries through the MSCA, Widening and bilateral tools, the MSCA and Widening National Contact Points, together with the French Embassies in the Czech Republic and Slovakia are organising a webinar on 6 February 2024, from 10:00 to 12:00 CET.

Are you already involved in research and training partnerships with France, the Czech Republic and/or Slovakia and would like to develop them? Would you like to do a post-doctorate in one of these countries? Would you like to host a Czech, French or Slovak post-doc in your laboratory?

The aim of this webinar is to raise awareness of Horizon Europe schemes such as the MSCA Postdoctoral Fellowships and the Widening programme, as well as the Hubert Curien Partnerships, and to encourage their use to fund collaborations between France and the Czech Republic or Slovakia.

During this webinar, we will present the MSCA Postdoctoral Fellowships, the Widening programme and the Hubert Curien Partnerships, and give some tips to postdoctoral candidates to find a host institution, and to institutions - to attract foreign post-docs. A winner of an MSCA fellowship will talk about his experience, the impact of the fellowship on his career and give some advice to applicants.

Registration is free, but compulsory: https://www.horizon-europe.gouv.fr/form/inscript-webinaire-inform-event-ACSU