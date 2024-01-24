Fourth edition of Your PhD in France
Praha 1, Štěpánská 35
24leden středa 17:00
Další vstupenky
Join us online on January 24th, 2023 at 5PM for a webinar to familiarize you with the research landscape in France and the basics of doctoral studies, including funding opportunities. Presentations and advice on entering doctoral school, enrollment, research opportunities and funding, will be presented by François Pradal from Campus France, Melike Riollet from the Association Bernard Gregory, and Sylvie Pommier from the National Network of Doctoral Colleges (Réseau national des collèges doctoraux).
We will also be joined by several alumni who will share their experience : Magdolna Gucsa from the EHESS (PhD in History), Anna Mazurek from the École Polytechnique (PhD in Biochemistry), Sára Stachovičová from INRAE (PhD student in Molecular Biology), Barbora Sedmidubská from the Université Paris Saclay (PhD in Physics).
The webinars will take place in English.
