International Café Philo in English: philosophy for all
Praha 1 – Nové Město , Pasáž Lucerna, Vodičkova 30
2prosinec sobota 15:30
Are you interested in an open and respectful exchange of arguments? Do you enjoy thinking and pondering together with other people? Then come and join our circle, where we try to speak about the really important topics of life.
We use for this event a peculiar method to determine the topic(s) of discussion, the so called conceptual collider: Each participant writes one or several concepts on a small piece of paper. We then randomly choose two concepts from the pile. These two concepts will be the starting point of our philosophical discussion. We will try to connect them, to separate them, to collide them, until our brain is on fire...
Where?
Knihkupectví a kavárna Řehoře Samsy
Pasáž Lucerna, Vodičkova 30
Praha 1 – Nové Město
Více informací o akci International Café Philo in English: philosophy for all na www akce
Podobné akce
22listopad středa 19:15
Prager100: Noční sympozium na Pelc-Tyrolce
22listopad středa 20:00
Foil Arms and Hog
23listopad čtvrtek 16:00
Klub Tvořílků - Když kvete obarz
23listopad čtvrtek 18:00
Výprava do Stínadel II.
Praha 1, prostor v podloubí Týnské školy na Staroměstském náměstí Ostatní