International Café Philo in English: philosophy for all

International Café Philo in English: philosophy for all

Adresa:

Praha 1 – Nové Město , Pasáž Lucerna, Vodičkova 30

Termín: 2.12.2023 v 15:30 hod. (sobota)

2prosinec sobota 15:30

Žánr: ostatní akce

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Are you interested in an open and respectful exchange of arguments? Do you enjoy thinking and pondering together with other people? Then come and join our circle, where we try to speak about the really important topics of life. 

We use for this event a peculiar method to determine the topic(s) of discussion, the so called conceptual collider: Each participant writes one or several concepts on a small piece of paper. We then randomly choose two concepts from the pile. These two concepts will be the starting point of our philosophical discussion. We will try to connect them, to separate them, to collide them, until our brain is on fire...

Where?

Knihkupectví a kavárna Řehoře Samsy

Pasáž Lucerna, Vodičkova 30

Praha 1 – Nové Město 

Více informací o akci International Café Philo in English: philosophy for all na  www akce

Kulturní centra v Praze Akce v MČ Praha 1 – Nové Město

Podobné akce

22listopad středa 19:15

Prager100: Noční sympozium na Pelc-Tyrolce

, Pátkova 2137/5 Ostatní

22listopad středa 20:00

Foil Arms and Hog

, Na Příkopě 31 Ostatní

23listopad čtvrtek 16:00

Klub Tvořílků - Když kvete obarz

, Pertoldova 3346/10 Ostatní

23listopad čtvrtek 18:00

Výprava do Stínadel II.

, prostor v podloubí Týnské školy na Staroměstském náměstí Ostatní

Doporučené akce v Praze

23lis 20:00

Bill Frisell Trio with Thomas Morgan &...

22lis 19:00

Mao Norioka a Alessandro Mastracci

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat