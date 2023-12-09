Little boys (power rock – italy)

Little boys (power rock – italy)

Adresa:

Praha 5, Vltavská 22

Termín: 9.12.2023 v 20:00 hod. (sobota)

9prosinec sobota 20:00

Žánr: koncertyrock Praha

LITTLE BOYS (power rock – Italy)

Little Boys is a power rock duo born in the winter of 2020 in Japan, after a bet on a plane flight: Elle on guitar/vocals and Esse on drums.
After experimenting in other bands and projects and collaborating with important Italian artists, they merged into the current line-up of two, continuing encouraged by the fascination of musical subtraction.

