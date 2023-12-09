Little boys (power rock – italy)
Praha 5, Vltavská 22
9prosinec sobota 20:00
LITTLE BOYS (power rock – Italy)
Little Boys is a power rock duo born in the winter of 2020 in Japan, after a bet on a plane flight: Elle on guitar/vocals and Esse on drums.
After experimenting in other bands and projects and collaborating with important Italian artists, they merged into the current line-up of two, continuing encouraged by the fascination of musical subtraction.
