SheAI: AI for an inclusive society

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing our societies, and can now be found in all sectors. If used properly, it can help meet the major challenges of our time: ecological transition, health, etc. It is also a source of new professional opportunities. Yet women are very poorly represented in this sector, both in universities and in the corporate world.

Are you interested in these new technologies but have no previous experience in the field? You want to help develop inclusive AI-based solutions to today’s challenges? You want to contribute to making the tech world a more diverse place?

From December 15th (evening) to 17th, 2023, La French Tech Prague, with the support of the French Embassy in the Czech Republic, is organizing a Hackathon around artificial intelligence for young girls (17+) and women in 42 Prague. Participants will be able to work on any projects falling into 2 categories:

Coding project using AI techniques (machine learning, computer vision, etc)

Creative projects using Generative AI tools (ChatGPT, Midjourney, no-code, etc) not requiring coding skills.

