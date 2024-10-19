DSA International Charity Festival
Praha, Pobřežní 1
100 - 150
12listopad neděle 10:00
After a long hiatus, the Diplomatic Spouse Association is delighted to resume its annual Charity Festival. We cordially invite you on an enchanting journey to over 40 foreign communities and countries around the world. Experience a visual feast of vibrant costumes, tantalising flavours, captivating aromas, art, music and dance. It’s also a perfect opportunity to support Czech charities by purchasing unique gifts and delicacies from various nations.
