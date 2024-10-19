DSA International Charity Festival

DSA International Charity Festival

Adresa:

Praha, Pobřežní 1

Termín: 12.11.2023 v 10:00 hod. (neděle)
Vstupné:

100 - 150

12listopad neděle 10:00

Žánr: ostatní akce

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

After a long hiatus, the Diplomatic Spouse Association is delighted to resume its annual Charity Festival. We cordially invite you on an enchanting journey to over 40 foreign communities and countries around the world. Experience a visual feast of vibrant costumes, tantalising flavours, captivating aromas, art, music and dance. It’s also a perfect opportunity to support Czech charities by purchasing unique gifts and delicacies from various nations.

Kulturní centra v Praze Akce v MČ Praha

Podobné akce

19říjen čtvrtek 15:30

, Jandova 4 Ostatní

19říjen čtvrtek 15:30

Herecký kurz pimprlata (6–7 let)

, Jandova 4 Ostatní

19říjen čtvrtek 16:30

Klub Tvořílků - Hallowen

, Pertoldova 3346/10 Ostatní

19říjen čtvrtek 16:30

Herecký kurz fantomové divadla I. (začátečníci 8+)

, Jandova 4 Ostatní

Doporučené akce v Praze

19pro 19:30

Čermák Staněk Comedy Greatest Show...

19říj - 24říj celý den

Das Filmfest

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat