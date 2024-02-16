Music from Movies

Na koncertě vystoupí Dvořák Symphony Orchestra Prague v komorním obsazení s basovou kytarou, bicími a sólovým zpěvem.



Kompletní program koncertu:

E. Bernstein – The Magnificent Seven

C. M.Schönberg – I Dream A Dream (Song from musical „Les Miserables“)

H. Zimmer – Pirates of the Caribbean

K. Svoboda – Three Nuts for Cinderella (Song from the movie)

H. Mancini – Moon River (Song from the movie „Breakfast at Tiffany's“)

M. Magne – Angéligue

B. Anderson – Super Trouper (Song from musical „Mamma Mia!“)

Vangelis – Conquest Of Paradise („1492: Conquest of Paradise")

A. L. Webber – I Don´t Know How to Love Him (Song from musical „Jesus Christ Superstar“)

E. Morricone – Once Upon a Time In the West (Song from the movie)

J. Williams – E.T.

J. Brabec – Píseň o smrti nevinného blázna (Song from musical „Clochemerle")

J. Horner – My Heart Will Go On (Song from the movie "Titanic")

F. Mercury – Bohemian Rhapsody (Song from the movie)

T. Newman – James Bond: Skyfall (Song from the movie)