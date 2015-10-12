Honoris Causa - Release party for Homo Homini Lupus
Praha 5, Vltavská 22
14říjen sobota 18:30
Release party for new Honoris Causa album Homo Homini Lupus.
It will be a special concert full of surprises. That will be also the last concert of 2023 for Honoris Causa, so it's the last occasion for a long time to see them live.
Opening band the amazing Grounded with their Hard Rock full of energy.
