Honoris Causa - Release party for Homo Homini Lupus

Adresa:

Praha 5, Vltavská 22

Termín: 14.10.2023 v 18:30 hod. (sobota)

14říjen sobota 18:30

Žánr: koncertyhard rock Praha

Release party for new Honoris Causa album Homo Homini Lupus.
It will be a special concert full of surprises. That will be also the last concert of 2023 for Honoris Causa, so it's the last occasion for a long time to see them live.
Opening band the amazing Grounded with their Hard Rock full of energy.

