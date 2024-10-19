Scheuditzer Kreuz (One Man Core, AUS), Detheritory (Doom Core, CZ), Cellgrind (Grind Core, CZ)
Adresa:
Praha 5, Vltavská 22
Termín: 6.10.2023 v 19:00 hod. (pátek)
6říjen pátek 19:00
Schkeuditzer Kreuz
NSW, Australia
Bleak industrial punk. Schkeuditzer Kreuz is the realization that there is no light in the tunnel at all.
https://schkeuditzerkreuz.bandcamp.com/.../isolated-and...
https://www.facebook.com/SchkeuditzerKreuz
Cellgrind
Podobné akce
7říjen sobota 20:00
14říjen sobota 18:30
20říjen pátek 16:15
21říjen sobota 18:00
Punk v říji!
Hospoda Brouk, Praha 5 Koncert