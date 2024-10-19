Scheuditzer Kreuz (One Man Core, AUS), Detheritory (Doom Core, CZ), Cellgrind (Grind Core, CZ)

Scheuditzer Kreuz (One Man Core, AUS), Detheritory (Doom Core, CZ), Cellgrind (Grind Core, CZ)

Adresa:

Praha 5, Vltavská 22

Termín: 6.10.2023 v 19:00 hod. (pátek)

6říjen pátek 19:00

Žánr: koncerty

Další vstupenky na koncerty

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Schkeuditzer Kreuz
NSW, Australia

Bleak industrial punk. Schkeuditzer Kreuz is the realization that there is no light in the tunnel at all.
https://schkeuditzerkreuz.bandcamp.com/.../isolated-and...
https://www.facebook.com/SchkeuditzerKreuz

Cellgrind 
Hudební kluby - Praha 5 Akce v MČ Praha 5

Podobné akce

7říjen sobota 20:00

Munka Sostali v Broukovi

, Praha 5 Koncert

14říjen sobota 18:30

Honoris Causa - Release party for Homo Homini Lupus

, Praha 5 Koncert

20říjen pátek 16:15

Weird Tales (PL), Caosonora & Opium Warlock U Brouka

, Praha 5 Koncert

21říjen sobota 18:00

Punk v říji!

, Praha 5 Koncert

Doporučené akce v Praze

4říj 19:00

Dokonalá svatba

19říj - 24říj celý den

Das Filmfest

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat