Building the Czech Republic’s New Nuclear Programme
Praha 1, Štěpánská 35
zdarma
24říjen úterý 08:00
France and the Czech Republic have a lot in common, including the prospects of a nuclear new build programme. As a result, we are faced with similar challenges, namely training a new generation of students to work for the nuclear sector.
The Ambassador of France to the Czech Republic will open the seminar and a representative of the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, who will present the Czech national nuclear strategy. It will also be the perfect opportunity to discover the nuclear energy sector and why it is a sustainable sector for your country and your future by showcasing academic tracks, career paths, and job opportunities.
