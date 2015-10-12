Mgzavrebi

Adresa:

Praha, Zborovská 7

Termín: 15.10.2023 v 19:00 hod. (neděle)
Vstupné:

1275

15říjen neděle 19:00

Žánr: koncerty

MGZAVREBI was established in 2006 by Gigi Dedalamazishvili and its initial staff included only three musicians. During these years the band has increased up to 15 members. Now the band members count 7 persons. The band released its first album "Me Movigone" (in translation it means "I made it up") in 2008 and during this time became a prize-winner of many contests in Georgia as well as abroad.

MGZAVREBI music is well known with their individual, permeated with emotions and improvised Georgian folk/rock style.

Band features Gigi Dedalamazishvili (songwriter, guitar, vocal), Lasha Dokhnadze (percussion, vocal), Misha Megrelishvili (recitative, shaker), Dato Gogelia (bass guitar, harmonica, vocal), Bezho Amiranashvili (vocal, electric guitar, fanduri), Guga Kublashvili (vocal, fanduri, flute), Dato Ugrekhelidze (vocal, keyboards).

