Prague Bitcoin Meetup is a dynamic and engaging gathering that brings together cryptocurrency enthusiasts, blockchain experts, and curious minds from all corners of the globe! Nestled in the heart of Prague - the city that has etched its name in the annals of cryptocurrency by hosting pivotal events and bringing up a whole generation of innovators that have shaped the trajectory of Bitcoin's development – the Prague Bitcoin Meetup serves as a vibrant hub for discussions, insights, and networking opportunities centered around the fascinating world of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. Our events capitalize on this historical backdrop, serving as a modern-day continuation of the city's affinity for embracing disruptive technologies. By gathering enthusiasts and leading experts under one roof, the Prague Bitcoin Meetup pays homage to Prague's role in advancements in the Bitcoin and blockchain sphere, while also ensuring our attendees have the opportunity to learn from those who are driving innovation and shaping the industry. The series of monthly events kicks off on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The event is neatly squeezed between the Proof-of-Work Summit and Hackers Congress Paralelni Polis (HCPP) — the two major events happening in Prague in the week between September 25 and October 2, 2023. Proof-of-Work Summit (Sep 25-27), hosted by the ETC Cooperative and the Litecoin Foundation, aims to reinvigorate and encapsulate the spirit and ethos of cypherpunks – the instigators of the blockchain revolution. Through this lens, the PoW Summit brings together the world’s top innovators, thought leaders, and decision-makers. Hackers Congress Paralelni Polis (Sep 29 – Oct 1) returns for its 10th (!) edition to promote economic, social, and digital freedom again, with another brilliant lineup of speakers taking the stage. Agenda and speakers for the event to be announced shortly.