International Café Philo in English: Open philosophical discussions for everybody, without application or entrance fee.
110 00 Praha 1 - Petrská čtvrť , Klimentská 2067/34
1září pátek 17:15
Are you interested in an open and respectful exchange of arguments? Do you enjoy thinking and pondering together with other people? Then come and join our circle, where we try to speak about the really important topics of life. We meet every first Friday of the month in the cozy CAFÉ MILLÈME in the center of Prague. A topic is chosen by the participants on the spot, then we engage in a philosophical discussion to hopefully get some deeper understanding. There are no prerequisites for participating, except curiosity and civility.
(After the summer break, we are starting a new season and it seems, it may be a full house this time. So, if you would like to get a good seat, maybe you should consider to come a bit earlier.)
Follow the white rabbit down to the wonderland of philosophy...
Time: 17:15 to 18:45
Place: Café Millème
Klimentská 2067/34
110 00 Praha 1 - Petrská čtvrť
Czech Republic
Více informací o akci International Café Philo in English: Open philosophical discussions for everybody, without application or entrance fee. na www akce
Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.
Podobné akce
28srpen pondělí 18:00
Praktická rétorika
28srpen pondělí 18:00
Večerní komentované prohlídky
28srpen pondělí 19:00
Forth Mountain
29srpen úterý