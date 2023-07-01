Nastya Kamenskikh in Prague Charity Concert

Nastya Kamenskikh in Prague Charity Concert

Adresa:

Praha, Francouzská 4

Termín: 1.7.2023 v 20:00 hod. (sobota)
Vstupné:

890 - 1690

1červenec sobota 20:00

Žánr: koncerty

Ukrainian singer, who sings and speaks about UKRAIN all over the world - ''from Europe to Latin America'' - NK | Nastya Kamenskikh.

The performer of the super hits "Elefante", "Ya-Ukraine", "I promise" and many others, NK - will perform a "CHARITY CONCERT'' in Prague at the Retro Music Hall on 1st July 2023.

Part of the collected funds from the charity concert will be directed by the organizers - ''Secrets of Music'' to the "Mriya ua z.s" charity fund, which is engaged in supporting Ukrainians who were forced to leave the Motherland and live in the Czech Republic.

 

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele.

