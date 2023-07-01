Nastya Kamenskikh in Prague Charity Concert

Ukrainian singer, who sings and speaks about UKRAIN all over the world - ''from Europe to Latin America'' - NK | Nastya Kamenskikh.

The performer of the super hits "Elefante", "Ya-Ukraine", "I promise" and many others, NK - will perform a "CHARITY CONCERT'' in Prague at the Retro Music Hall on 1st July 2023.

Part of the collected funds from the charity concert will be directed by the organizers - ''Secrets of Music'' to the "Mriya ua z.s" charity fund, which is engaged in supporting Ukrainians who were forced to leave the Motherland and live in the Czech Republic.