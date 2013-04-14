“Women in Tech – The gender algorithm”

“Women in Tech – The gender algorithm”

Termín: 12.4.2023 v 16:00 hod. (středa)

12duben středa 16:00

Žánr: ostatní akcepřednášky Praha

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

The French Embassy, the French Institute in Prague and RICAIP Centre together with CIIRC CTU and La French Tech Prague jointly invite you to “Women in Tech – The gender algorithm” conference.

On-site (arrival from 16:00, start at 16:30) and online (the direct streaming will start at 16:30 here on our webpage)

In English

Digital technologies are one of the most powerful drivers of structural changes in the economy and society. The health crisis has reinforced their role and made it more obvious that Europe in general has a lot of catching up to do. However, the place of women in these key technologies for the future of our societies remains very low.

The gender gap in the job market is glaring, especially in the European Union. Worse, the proportion of women in digital jobs is not increasing and remains below 20% in Europe (17% in France; 10% in the Czech Republic). The ratio of investment in start-ups also remains largely at the expense of women start-up project leaders (90/10).

VÍCE INFORMACÍ ZDE

Více informací o akci “Women in Tech – The gender algorithm” na  www akce

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

Kulturní centra - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

11duben úterý 18:00

Antoine Choplin a Noémi Boutin: Une forêt d’arbres creux s hudebním doprovodem

, Praha 1 Koncert

15duben sobota 10:30

Program pro děti | Filozofická laboratoř, ve spolupráci s nakladatelstvím Pink Box

, Praha 1 Ostatní

18duben úterý 18:30

Poznejte svého překladatele: Zdeněk Bartoš & Michal Zahálka

, Praha 1 Ostatní

14dub - 13kvěcelý den

Zažijte Petrkov | Po stopách jednoho podivuhodného česko-francouzského setkání

, Praha 1 Výstava

Ubytování v okolí akce “Women in Tech – The...

Salon Thajka - Hotel MánesPraha (566 metrů)

Royal Court ApartmentsPraha (652 metrů)

Royal Court HotelPraha (966 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

12dub 19:00

Fachman

19pro 19:30

Čermák Staněk Comedy Greatest Show...

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Novoměstská radnice v Praze Novoměstská radnice v Praze Praha 2 (283 m)
Národní divadlo Národní divadlo Praha 1 (895 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (584 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat