The French Embassy, the French Institute in Prague and RICAIP Centre together with CIIRC CTU and La French Tech Prague jointly invite you to “Women in Tech – The gender algorithm” conference.

On-site (arrival from 16:00, start at 16:30) and online (the direct streaming will start at 16:30 here on our webpage)

In English

Digital technologies are one of the most powerful drivers of structural changes in the economy and society. The health crisis has reinforced their role and made it more obvious that Europe in general has a lot of catching up to do. However, the place of women in these key technologies for the future of our societies remains very low.

The gender gap in the job market is glaring, especially in the European Union. Worse, the proportion of women in digital jobs is not increasing and remains below 20% in Europe (17% in France; 10% in the Czech Republic). The ratio of investment in start-ups also remains largely at the expense of women start-up project leaders (90/10).

