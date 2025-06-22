The Morphing Fest is dedicated to underground bands and their own metamorphoses, attempting to provide them a unique venue in which to express their music and message, but it is also a place for all heavy metal music fans to fraternize and share their love for the genre. So, please join us and help make the event as big as it deserves!
