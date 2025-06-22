Morphing Fest

Morphing Fest

Adresa:

PRAGA , roh ulic Spojovací a K Žižkovu, Praha 9 – Vysočany, ČR

Termín: 16.6.2023 v 18:00 hod. (pátek)
Vstupné:

300

16červen pátek 18:00

Žánr: festivaly

The Morphing Fest is dedicated to underground bands and their own metamorphoses, attempting to provide them a unique venue in which to express their music and message, but it is also a place for all heavy metal music fans to fraternize and share their love for the genre. So, please join us and help make the event as big as it deserves!

Více informací o akci Morphing Fest na  www akce

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

