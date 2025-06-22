The Very Best of ABBA - ABBAcz - Silvestrovský koncert

The Very Best of ABBA - ABBAcz - Silvestrovský koncert

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 4

Termín: 31.12.2022 v 16:00 hod. (sobota)
https://www.ticketportal.cz/event/ABBA-cz-The-Very-Best-of-ABBA?idp=1371218

ABBA CZ, one of Europes best ABBA revival bands plays the greatest hits of this legendary super group at the Hybernia theatre right in the center of Prague. Highlights of the programme are: Dancing Queen, Money Money Money, SOS, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Happy New Year, Thank You For The Music, The Winners Takes It All, Fernando and much more. Celebrate New Years Eve with us!

