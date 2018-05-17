Top cybersecurity event in CEE and SEE regions is inviting all cybersecurity experts to take part of this outstanding experience at Qubit Conference Prague 2023. Qubit Conference Prague offers an excellent opportunity for cybersecurity professionals and top experts in the field. Take advantage of the shared knowledge and expertise provided by the best and brightest minds in the cybersecurity industry. Connect with the most up-to-date information, explore and exchange ideas with your peers, receive practical knowledge and experience and discover the latest technology solutions in three days full of expert Sessions, practical interactive workshops and popular networking events.
Více informací o akci Qubit Conference Prague 2023 na www akce
Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.
Podobné akce
24prosinec sobota 13:00
O zapomnětlivém psaníčkovém andělíčku
Farmářské trhy Náplavka
21leden sobota 10:00