Qubit Conference Prague 2023

Adresa:

Praha

Termín: 17.5.2023 (středa) 18.5.2023
Vstupné:

https://prague.qubitconference.com/register/

17kvě - 18kvě celý den

Žánr: ostatní akce

Top cybersecurity event in CEE and SEE regions is inviting all cybersecurity experts to take part of this outstanding experience at Qubit Conference Prague 2023. Qubit Conference Prague offers an excellent opportunity for cybersecurity professionals and top experts in the field. Take advantage of the shared knowledge and expertise provided by the best and brightest minds in the cybersecurity industry. Connect with the most up-to-date information, explore and exchange ideas with your peers, receive practical knowledge and experience and discover the latest technology solutions in three days full of expert Sessions, practical interactive workshops and popular networking events.

