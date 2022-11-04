Come to a coffee shop to discuss philosophy! No entrance fee, no reservation necessary.
Open philosophical discussions about everything with everyone. If you like to have deep conversations, if you enjoy exchanging arguments, join me in the wonderful Café Millème in the center of Prague and follow the white rabbit down to the wonderland of wisdom...
(Diskussionen und Gespräche können auch in Deutsch durchgeführt werden.)
(Nous faisons aussi des conversations en français.)
Více informací o akci International café-philo: open philosophical discussions in English (auch in Deutsch, en français) na www akce
Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.