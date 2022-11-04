International café-philo: open philosophical discussions in English (auch in Deutsch, en français)

International café-philo: open philosophical discussions in English (auch in Deutsch, en français)

Adresa:

Praha 1, Klimentská 2067/34, 110 00 Petrská čtvrť

Termín: 4.11.2022 v 17:15 hod. (pátek)

4listopad pátek 17:15

Žánr: ostatní akce

Praha - počasí z YR?

Come to a coffee shop to discuss philosophy! No entrance fee, no reservation necessary.

Open philosophical discussions about everything with everyone. If you like to have deep conversations, if you enjoy exchanging arguments, join me in the wonderful Café Millème in the center of Prague and follow the white rabbit down to the wonderland of wisdom...

(Diskussionen und Gespräche können auch in Deutsch durchgeführt werden.)

(Nous faisons aussi des conversations en français.)

