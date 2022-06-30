Vernisáž: Ritual-faro moving space, nina kirk, michal konvalinka

Dovolujeme si Vás pozvat na dvoudenní uměleckou událost, která se odehraje 23-6/24-6/2021 v galerijním prostoru Pragovka Art District. Vernisáž a performance se odehraje 23.6. v 19:30

First thing you see is a light haze, followed by a sound, guiding you in. Bells ring as a sign that you are entering another realm.

The space is filled with the scent of wood and herbs and shrine guides perform their duties. They invite you to take your place at a table and join your ancestors and spirits and let the magic in. It’s time to make the symbolic sacrifice, let the old sail away and invite the new in. Join in for the ritual.

Multimediální instalace za přítomnosti performerek s divadelními prvky. Místo, které pohltí všechny smysly. Připravte se na pomyslný obřad oslav letního slunovratu skrze prostor, který navrací rituálům své místo v životě jakékoliv bytosti. Prozkoumejte a prožijte nečekané, které vychází z nejstarších tradic lidstva a přenáší je do současnosti skrze nová média.

A Blend between a theatre performance, art exhibition and new media experience is inspired by old traditions and symbolic actions that would take place around the summer solstice and summer celebrations.

Vstupné je dobrovolné, je na každém, jakou částkou se chce podílet na novém prožitku. /The entry fee is voluntary and the price that you want to contribute for the experience is up to you.

Otvírací doba výstavy pátek a sobota 10:00-18:00 hodin

Artists:

Nina Kirk

Michal Konvalinka

Performers:

Lenka Kniha Bartunkova

Petra Pellarova

(Faro moving space)

Curator: Radka Zahradníková

Concept: Nina Kirk

Sound: Nina Kirk

special guest : Riwa Nerona