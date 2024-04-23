LibertyCon Europe 2022

LibertyCon-Europe is the largest pro-liberty gathering in Europe aimed to educate and empower liberty-minded individuals around a shared vision of a “freer future.” This event will cover topics of Tech Liberty, Free Society, Role of Government, and many more! Previously held in Leuven, Berlin, Prague, Belgrade, and Madrid with outstanding success, the 10th European LibertyCon will be held in Prague, Czech Republic. On April 23, the programming will be hosted at the Cubex Centre, consisting of keynote sessions, panel discussions, various debates, and Liberty Fair – the exhibition of the pro-liberty organizations from all around the world. On April 24, the conference will transform into the festival at Radlická Kulturní Sportovna, capturing film screenings, games, open discussions, with a great opportunity for networking. LibertyCon 2022 will be the first and the largest pro-liberty gathering in Europe since restrictions were raised all over the world, giving a great chance for our community of Europe to gather together again.