TS7 in Prague

Adresa:

Praha, Veletržní 61

Termín: 9.4.2022 v 21:00 hod. (sobota)
Vstupné:

190 - 390

9duben sobota 21:00

Žánr: koncerty

Akce plánované na 10.12.2021 v Prague Fashion clubu. Akce se přesouvá do District 7 v Praze v novém termínu 9.4.2022. Zakoupené vstupenky zůstávají v platnosti, tedy není nutná výměna.

 

Born and raised in Bradford, it was from the age of just 5 that TS7 realised how big his passion for music really was. Piano lessons encouraged by his parents led him to achieve grade 5 by the time he was 13.

Towards the late noughties, he went on to establish himself as one of the leading names in Bassline with a number of tracks making an impact across club land. In 2013 he released Heartlight on Universal, a bass heavy club heater that was A listed on BBC 1Xtra, and received strong specialist support at Radio 1, Rinse FM, Kiss FM and Capital.

More recently, TS7 has released music with Bass powerhouses Night Bass & Crucast Records including releasing independently. With over 2.5m Spotify streams, playlisted on NMF, and a forthcoming debut album, 2018 is looking like a big year for the bass specialist.

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

