TS7 in Prague

TS7 in Prague

Adresa:

Praha, Náměstí Republiky 8

Termín: 10.12.2021 v 21:00 hod. (pátek)
Vstupné:

190 - 390

10prosinec pátek 21:00

Žánr: koncerty

Další vstupenky na koncerty

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Born and raised in Bradford, it was from the age of just 5 that TS7 realised how big his passion for music really was. Piano lessons encouraged by his parents led him to achieve grade 5 by the time he was 13.

Towards the late noughties, he went on to establish himself as one of the leading names in Bassline with a number of tracks making an impact across club land. In 2013 he released Heartlight on Universal, a bass heavy club heater that was A listed on BBC 1Xtra, and received strong specialist support at Radio 1, Rinse FM, Kiss FM and Capital.

More recently, TS7 has released music with Bass powerhouses Night Bass & Crucast Records including releasing independently. With over 2.5m Spotify streams, playlisted on NMF, and a forthcoming debut album, 2018 is looking like a big year for the bass specialist.

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

Hudební kluby v Praze Akce v MČ Praha

Podobné akce

6listopad sobota 22:00

Holy Goof - Přeloženo

, Praha 1 Koncert

20listopad sobota 22:00

Mahmut Orhan Live in Prague

, Praha Koncert

Doporučené akce v Praze

15říj - 16led celý den

Frida Kahlo: Fotografie

30říj 20:00

The Four Seasons

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat