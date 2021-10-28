Afro Bros in Duplex Halloween

Afro Bros in Duplex Halloween

Adresa:

Praha, Václavské náměstí 21

Termín: 28.10.2021 v 22:00 hod. (čtvrtek)
Vstupné:

150 - 590

28říjen čtvrtek 22:00

Žánr: koncerty

Duo based in Arnhem, The Netherlands.

After 5 years of performing all over the world, they decided to do something different.

You may know them from hits like: Instagram (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Energie (with Ronnie Flex & Frenna), Sua Cara (with Major Lazer), Come Again (with

Boef & Ronnie Flex), X (with J Balvin & Nicky Jam), Kijken

Mag (with dutch YouTube channel “Supergaande”) and many

more to come! With their most recent release “So Much Love”, together with Charly Black and Stevie Appleton, they want

to establish a new movement and conquer the world with their music. With “X” hit

ting 160 million views on YouTube

within 2 weeks it’s heading to the fact that 2018 will be the year for the Afro Bros.

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

