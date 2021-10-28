Afro Bros in Duplex Halloween
Praha, Václavské náměstí 21
150 - 590
28říjen čtvrtek 22:00
Další vstupenky na koncerty
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
Duo based in Arnhem, The Netherlands.
After 5 years of performing all over the world, they decided to do something different.
You may know them from hits like: Instagram (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Energie (with Ronnie Flex & Frenna), Sua Cara (with Major Lazer), Come Again (with
Boef & Ronnie Flex), X (with J Balvin & Nicky Jam), Kijken
Mag (with dutch YouTube channel “Supergaande”) and many
more to come! With their most recent release “So Much Love”, together with Charly Black and Stevie Appleton, they want
to establish a new movement and conquer the world with their music. With “X” hit
ting 160 million views on YouTube
within 2 weeks it’s heading to the fact that 2018 will be the year for the Afro Bros.
Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.
Podobné akce
8červen středa 20:00
Pet Shop Boys - přeloženo na 2022
7říjen čtvrtek 21:00
Rene Trossman Band
6říjen středa 13:00
Matinee Na Pražském Hradě
5březen sobota 20:00
Parov Stelar v Praze
Ubytování v okolí akce Afro Bros in Duplex...
Tyn Yard ResidencePraha (683 metrů)
The Emblem HotelPraha (833 metrů)
Salon Thajka - Hotel MánesPraha (846 metrů)