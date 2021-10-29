Pub in the Glade

Pub in the Glade

Termín: 29.10.2021 v 19:00 hod. (pátek)
Vstupné:

0 Kč - 330 Kč

29říjen pátek 19:00

Žánr: divadlokomedie Praha

Další, v pořadí již třetí inscenace Ladislava Smoljaka a Zdeňka Svěráka v anglickém jazyce, tentokráte Hospoda Na mýtince, v podání anglicky mluvících herců.

A man inherits a pub from his grandfather situated in a glade in the middle of a forest. For many years there have been no customers except for Ludvík. Then, suddenly, in one day, two new people arrive at the pub: Count Zeppelin whose airship is grounded because of a loss of gas; and an escaped convict, Kulhánek. Both wish to continue their journey until they learn that the Innkeeper has a beautiful, caring granddaughter, Růženka. who set out to town for saffron and a little bit of ginger. The men begin to compete passionately for the affections of the innkeeper’s beautiful granddaughter, Růženka.

Více informací o akci Pub in the Glade na  www akce

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

