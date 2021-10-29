Pub in the Glade
Praha 3, Štítného 5
0 Kč - 330 Kč
29říjen pátek 19:00
Další, v pořadí již třetí inscenace Ladislava Smoljaka a Zdeňka Svěráka v anglickém jazyce, tentokráte Hospoda Na mýtince, v podání anglicky mluvících herců.
A man inherits a pub from his grandfather situated in a glade in the middle of a forest. For many years there have been no customers except for Ludvík. Then, suddenly, in one day, two new people arrive at the pub: Count Zeppelin whose airship is grounded because of a loss of gas; and an escaped convict, Kulhánek. Both wish to continue their journey until they learn that the Innkeeper has a beautiful, caring granddaughter, Růženka. who set out to town for saffron and a little bit of ginger. The men begin to compete passionately for the affections of the innkeeper’s beautiful granddaughter, Růženka.
