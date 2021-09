He’s a prodigy the world can’t stop talking about. 21 year-old DJ/producer Curbi’s passion to evolve his own unique sound is stronger than ever, while he continues to prove himself as a leading name in electronic music’s next generation. Only a few short years ago, at the tender age of sixteen, Toby (from Halstead, United Kingdom) signed to the world’s leading dance music label Spinnin’ Records, becoming an instant hit across the globe.