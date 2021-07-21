Yogagang at night

Yogagang at night

Adresa:

Praha 1, Národní 63/26

Termín: 21.7.2021 v 19:00 hod. (středa)

21červenec středa 19:00

Žánr: sportjogasport

Do you think you already experienced all types and styles of yoga? No, you haven't! YG has been setting up the trends for a while, and of course, we are coming with something NEW and SPECIAL!

NYC-inspired event. We are bringing you a bit of the coolest city to Prague. Unique combination with a view of one of the most iconic streets of Prague, you will get a once of a lifetime experience!

We want you to get the full experience so that the class will start at 20:00, and you will watch the sunset with a touch of the crazy party which will be lead by our Killer queen Klara.

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

Kulturní centra - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

