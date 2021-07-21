Yogagang at night
Praha 1, Národní 63/26
21červenec středa 19:00
Do you think you already experienced all types and styles of yoga? No, you haven't! YG has been setting up the trends for a while, and of course, we are coming with something NEW and SPECIAL!
NYC-inspired event. We are bringing you a bit of the coolest city to Prague. Unique combination with a view of one of the most iconic streets of Prague, you will get a once of a lifetime experience!
We want you to get the full experience so that the class will start at 20:00, and you will watch the sunset with a touch of the crazy party which will be lead by our Killer queen Klara.
