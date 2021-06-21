LIVE stream - Dialogue of Cinematographers: Kirsten Johnson and Tomasz Wolski

A unique opportunity to learn about the work of two award-winning cinematographers - Kirsten Johnson and Tomasz Wolski. They will join each other in conversation about their own films, about their cinematographic style and choices they need to make during film production. What is the role of cinematographers in contemporary documentary films? How can you form a meaning by using creative cinematography in documentaries?

Kirsten Johnson's Dick Johnson is Dead premiered at this year’s 2020 Sundance and won the Jury Prize for Innovation in Nonfiction Storytelling, it is available at Netflix. Her previous film, Cameraperson, named New York Times ‘Top Ten Films of 2016’ was also shortlisted for the Academy Award.

Tomasz Wolski is a two time winner of Camerimage Film Festival for his films Doctors and Horse riders. His latest films 1970 and An Ordinary Country – both premiered at Visions du Réel – are presenting an unexpectedly fresh look at the Communist-era Poland. In a very creative process Wolski blends together unique archival footage with animation to tell stories from the Polish past. Films by Tomasz Wolski are available at Dafilms.com.