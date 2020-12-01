LIVE stream - Cinergy - Dustin O'Halloran

The first online guest of the in 2020 is the American pianist, composer, and solo recording artist Dustin O'Halloran. O'Halloran is known for his solo works as well as being a member of the band A Winged Victory for the Sullen. In 2006 he wrote his first film music for Sofia Coppola's 'Marie Antoinette', and later composed for a number of films and TV series including the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning 'Transparen't, and the Oscar-nominated feature 'Lion' by Garth Davis.

LIVE stream