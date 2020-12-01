LIVE stream - Cinergy - Dustin O'Halloran
LIVE stream
100 Kč
1prosinec úterý 18:00
The first online guest of the in 2020 is the American pianist, composer, and solo recording artist Dustin O'Halloran. O'Halloran is known for his solo works as well as being a member of the band A Winged Victory for the Sullen. In 2006 he wrote his first film music for Sofia Coppola's 'Marie Antoinette', and later composed for a number of films and TV series including the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning 'Transparen't, and the Oscar-nominated feature 'Lion' by Garth Davis.
