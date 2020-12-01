LIVE stream - Cinergy - Dustin O'Halloran

LIVE stream - Cinergy - Dustin O'Halloran

Adresa:

LIVE stream

Termín: 1.12.2020 v 18:00 hod. (úterý)
Vstupné:

100 Kč

1prosinec úterý 18:00

Žánr: filmkino live stream online

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

LIVE stream - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

The first online guest of the in 2020 is the American pianist, composer, and solo recording artist Dustin O'Halloran. O'Halloran is known for his solo works as well as being a member of the band A Winged Victory for the Sullen. In 2006 he wrote his first film music for Sofia Coppola's 'Marie Antoinette', and later composed for a number of films and TV series including the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning 'Transparen't, and the Oscar-nominated feature 'Lion' by Garth Davis.

LIVE stream

Více informací o akci LIVE stream - Cinergy - Dustin O'Halloran na  www akce

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

Podobné akce

28listopad sobota 20:30

LIVE stream - Moje kino LIVE - Země medu

, různá místa Film

13lis - 27liscelý den

LIVE stream - Horníci na home office

Film

27listopad pátek 20:30

LIVE stream - Staříci

Film

29listopad neděle 20:30

LIVE stream - Caravaggio – duše a krev

Film

Doporučené akce v Praze

14pro 19:00

Pankrác 45

11kvě - 31pro celý den

Neviditelná výstava Praha

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat