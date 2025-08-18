Prague International Indie Film Festival

Prague International Indie Film Festival

Adresa:

Praha 1, Jeruzalémská 2

Termín: 19.9.2020 v 09:00 hod. (sobota)

19září sobota 09:00

Žánr: festivaly

Welcome to Prague, the most charming city in Europe. PIIF is a short film festival created by filmmakers for filmmakers. Join us and celebrate world cinema. Come to watch short films from all around the world. VIP PASS available, including Screening and Q&A, Gala party, red carpet, and Awards announcement in an Entire day!

