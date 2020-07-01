Jonny Richter and the Hog Ranch

Jonny Richter and the Hog Ranch

Adresa:

Praha 8, Prvního pluku 2

Termín: 1.7.2020 v 19:00 hod. (středa)

1červenec středa 19:00

Žánr: koncertykoncerty

Dvojkoncert Jonny Richter and the Hog Ranch

Hudební kluby - Praha 8 Akce v MČ Praha 8

