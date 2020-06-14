Live stream - Vojta Stolbenko - Intermediate Poi workshop
LIVE stream
14červen neděle 16:00
Vojta will give a 1hr30min online class about poi - not only showing certain tricks and techniques, but also talking about concepts such as performing, learning process, inspiration, routines, "clearing" your spinning and possibly some more. Watch this class live and write your questions in the comments, if you have any. This class is for free, but donations are welcome.
