LIVE stream - Whispers I Cryptoanarchy Talk with Maxim Orlovsky

Termín: 28.5.2020 v 18:00 hod. (čtvrtek)

28květen čtvrtek 18:00

Žánr: koncertylive stream online

Whispers are short talks without borders with Sodomak from Institute of Cryptoanarchy as the host and his guests.

Dr. Maxim Orlovsky - cross-disciplinary researcher and entrepreneur, merging neuroscience, machine learning and LNP/BP technology to build a foundation for a post-humanity future, where the fruits of most radical progress would not be sacrificed for the sake of "safety" and "greater common good".

