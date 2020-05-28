LIVE stream - Whispers I Cryptoanarchy Talk with Maxim Orlovsky

Whispers are short talks without borders with Sodomak from Institute of Cryptoanarchy as the host and his guests.

Dr. Maxim Orlovsky - cross-disciplinary researcher and entrepreneur, merging neuroscience, machine learning and LNP/BP technology to build a foundation for a post-humanity future, where the fruits of most radical progress would not be sacrificed for the sake of "safety" and "greater common good".

