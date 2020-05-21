LIVE stream - Johnny Majestic
LIVE stream
dobrovolné
21květen čtvrtek 20:00
Johnny Majestic is a Czech-American musician, producer and songwriter. His portfolio contains a diverse array of styles and sounds. -from fronting his Glam Rock band Vulture to composing film music or rapping under his label Peanut Butter Studios. Mr. Majestic bases his sound on melodic ear-worms and authenticity prevailing throughout his often colorful, striking and theatrical projects.
