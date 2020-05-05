LIVE stream - Online Bitcoin meetup I Money printer go BRRR. Bitcoin go where?

Quantitative release. Negative interest rates. Area transfers. Kurzarbeit. Will helicopter money arrive? What are governments and central banks doing in response to the current pandemic? How do all these measures work and what will it lead to? And what about Bitcoin? Your guide to the pandemic economic policy will be Mgr. Ing. Dominik Stroukal, Ph.D., chief economist of Roklen financial group and author of the first Czech book on Bitcoin and also a book on the history and economics of crises.

