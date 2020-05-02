LIVE stream - Corona Nights I GIUDI live performance
2květen sobota 20:00
Watch Giudi's exclusive live stream performance at the Institute of Crypto-Anarchy and feel the digital spirit. The performance will be a celebration of self-expression, spiritual development and future scenarios. Be prepared for your favourite songs like Seaside, Visions and Sleeping Boy alongside some new techno !
Music and concept - GIUDI
Art director and DOP - Jakub Ra
Performers - Monina Nevrlá, Matěj Pšenička
