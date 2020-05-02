LIVE stream - Corona Nights I GIUDI live performance

LIVE stream - Corona Nights I GIUDI live performance

Adresa:

LIVE stream

Termín: 2.5.2020 v 20:00 hod. (sobota)

2květen sobota 20:00

Žánr: ostatní akcelive stream online

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

LIVE stream - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Watch Giudi's exclusive live stream performance at the Institute of Crypto-Anarchy and feel the digital spirit. The performance will be a celebration of self-expression, spiritual development and future scenarios. Be prepared for your favourite songs like Seaside, Visions and Sleeping Boy alongside some new techno !

Music and concept - GIUDI
Art director and DOP - Jakub Ra
Performers - Monina Nevrlá, Matěj Pšenička

Živý stream najdete zde

Více informací o akci LIVE stream - Corona Nights I GIUDI live performance na  www akce

Podobné akce

28duben úterý 18:00

LIVE Stream – Koncert pro 10 milionů

Koncert

28duben úterý 12:00

LIVE stream – Hudební střípky Pavla Šporcla

Koncert

27duben pondělí 19:00

LIVE stream – Petr Janda

Koncert

28duben úterý 19:00

LIVE stream – Elis Ochmanová

Koncert

Doporučené akce v Praze

27dub 18:00

LIVE Stream – Koncert pro 10 milionů

30dub 20:00

LIVE stream - Večer bez líčidel (v...

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat