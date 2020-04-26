LIVE stream - Max Hillebrand I Time traveling the Timechain #hcpp19

Every Sunday at 5 pm you can enjoy the highlights of past Hackers Congress Paralelní Polis speeches.

We stream on [facebook.com/vejdiven], [twitch.tv/paralelnipolis] and [youtube.com/c/paralelnipoliscz].

The Taproot implementation of the Schnorr signature scheme opens up a whole wide range of privacy protecting tools for Bitcoin transactions. Specifically the adaptor signature tweaks enable scriptless scripts which can be utilized to craft trustlees swaps of UTXOs that are indistinguishable from any other taproot transaction. This breaks the assumption of chain anal spies that "inputs pay outputs" with plausible deniability for anyone utilizing taproot. Max will elaborate on the powerful magic of time traveling the time chain with plausible deniability.