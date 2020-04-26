LIVE stream - Max Hillebrand I Time traveling the Timechain #hcpp19

LIVE stream - Max Hillebrand I Time traveling the Timechain #hcpp19

Adresa:

LIVE stream

Termín: 26.4.2020 v 16:45 hod. (neděle)

26duben neděle 16:45

Žánr: ostatní akcelive stream online

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

LIVE stream - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Every Sunday at 5 pm you can enjoy the highlights of past Hackers Congress Paralelní Polis speeches.

We stream on [facebook.com/vejdiven], [twitch.tv/paralelnipolis] and [youtube.com/c/paralelnipoliscz].

The Taproot implementation of the Schnorr signature scheme opens up a whole wide range of privacy protecting tools for Bitcoin transactions. Specifically the adaptor signature tweaks enable scriptless scripts which can be utilized to craft trustlees swaps of UTXOs that are indistinguishable from any other taproot transaction. This breaks the assumption of chain anal spies that "inputs pay outputs" with plausible deniability for anyone utilizing taproot. Max will elaborate on the powerful magic of time traveling the time chain with plausible deniability.

Více informací o akci LIVE stream - Max Hillebrand I Time traveling the Timechain #hcpp19 na  www akce

Podobné akce

22duben středa 18:00

LIVE Stream – Koncert pro 10 milionů

Koncert

22duben středa 12:00

LIVE stream – Hudební střípky Pavla Šporcla

Koncert

28duben úterý 19:00

LIVE stream – Elis Ochmanová

Koncert

8dub - 31procelý den

Virtuální prohlídky - Pražský hrad

, Pražský hrad Ostatní

Doporučené akce v Praze

23dub 20:00

The Neunikneš - Livestream z Barráku

21dub 18:00

LIVE Stream – Koncert pro 10 milionů

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat