LIVE stream - Smuggler I The Forgotten Art of Anonymous Digital Cash #hcpp19

Smuggler I The Forgotten Art of Anonymous Digital Cash #hcpp19
19duben neděle 17:00
Cypherpunks and cryptoanarchists have always dreamt of truely anonymous financial systems. This lead to Bitcoin and other blockchain cryptocurrencies. One episode of this development is widely overlooked today: Digital Cash, eCash, eCache and other Digital Bearer Certificate (DBC) systems.
DBCs enable blazing fast, anonymous and untraceable transactions that resemble cash transactions much closer than cryptocurrencies. They are conceptually simple and require much less complex infrastructures. Nevertheless they have been ignored by cryptoanarchist researchers over the last decade.
