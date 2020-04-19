LIVE stream - Smuggler I The Forgotten Art of Anonymous Digital Cash #hcpp19

LIVE stream - Smuggler I The Forgotten Art of Anonymous Digital Cash #hcpp19

Adresa:

LIVE stream

Termín: 19.4.2020 v 17:00 hod. (neděle)

19duben neděle 17:00

Žánr: ostatní akcelive stream online

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

LIVE stream - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Cypherpunks and cryptoanarchists have always dreamt of truely anonymous financial systems. This lead to Bitcoin and other blockchain cryptocurrencies. One episode of this development is widely overlooked today: Digital Cash, eCash, eCache and other Digital Bearer Certificate (DBC) systems.

DBCs enable blazing fast, anonymous and untraceable transactions that resemble cash transactions much closer than cryptocurrencies. They are conceptually simple and require much less complex infrastructures. Nevertheless they have been ignored by cryptoanarchist researchers over the last decade.

Živý stream sledujte zde

Více informací o akci LIVE stream - Smuggler I The Forgotten Art of Anonymous Digital Cash #hcpp19 na  www akce

Kulturní centra v Praze Akce v MČ LIVE stream

Podobné akce

17duben pátek 18:00

LIVE Stream – Koncert pro 10 milionů

Koncert

18duben sobota 20:00

LIVE stream - Rybičky 48

Koncert

8dub - 31procelý den

Virtuální prohlídky - Pražský hrad

, Pražský hrad Ostatní

8dub - 31procelý den

Virtuální prohlídky - Pařížské katakomby

, 1 Avenue du Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy Ostatní

Doporučené akce v Praze

1dub - 29dub celý den

LIVE stream - Živák do obýváku

17dub 20:00

LIVE stream - Tři sestry

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat