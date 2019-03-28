Paul Oakenfold
Praha 1, Václavské námestí 21
Další vstupenky na koncerty
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
Dear friends of electronic music. The word legend is used far too often these days, but when we say we are ready to announce another legend, it is far from an exaggeration! This time it will be something very special, none other than, English record producer and trance DJ, Paul Oakenfold!!!
He is a three-time Grammy Award and two-time World Music Awards nominee. He was voted the No. 1 DJ in the World twice in 1998 and 1999 by DJ Magazine. This great star will come to Prague to play 7th March 2020 at the DupleX, The Rooftop Venue on Wenceslas Square as part of our concept night DupleX Presents, which continues to bring the biggest stars of the world's electronic music!
Více informací o akci Paul Oakenfold na www akce
Podobné akce
17duben pátek 19:00
James Blake v Praze
29březen neděle 20:00
Metronomy v Praze
29únor sobota 20:00
Beats For Love – On the Road – Praha
12červenec neděle
Thom Yorke v Praze
Ubytování v okolí akce Paul Oakenfold
Salón v hotelu ElyséePraha (183 metrů)
Hotel Majestic PlazaPraha (450 metrů)
Hugo Bike PraguePraha (508 metrů)