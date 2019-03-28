Dear friends of electronic music. The word legend is used far too often these days, but when we say we are ready to announce another legend, it is far from an exaggeration! This time it will be something very special, none other than, English record producer and trance DJ, Paul Oakenfold!!!

He is a three-time Grammy Award and two-time World Music Awards nominee. He was voted the No. 1 DJ in the World twice in 1998 and 1999 by DJ Magazine. This great star will come to Prague to play 7th March 2020 at the DupleX, The Rooftop Venue on Wenceslas Square as part of our concept night DupleX Presents, which continues to bring the biggest stars of the world's electronic music!