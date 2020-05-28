Prague City Data Congress 2020

PCDC is an international event hosted by the city of Prague to accelerate the sharing of the best practices, networking, and community engagement in the sphere of urban data. This year we open a discussion about modularity in the city by opting for three main areas: circular economy, innovation, and open-source.

We’ll address practical concerns in regard to advancing circularity through city data and talk about how different cities are using open-source within participatory projects and community data management. Many exciting insights will be brought to you by industry-leading cities and the host, the City of Prague.

Last but not least, the light will be shed on the changing environment of smart city data within the context of innovation hubs and living labs.

Embark on this two-day journey into the world of urban data with us!

The entrance will be possible upon a pre-approved registration on the official website of Prague City Data Congress for free.