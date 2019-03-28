Beethoven & Mozart

Beethoven & Mozart

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 4.3.2020 v 17:30 hod. (středa)
Vstupné:

1000 Kč

4březen středa 17:30

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

L.van Beethoven:

Romance pro housle a orchestr Op. 40 G dur

Romance pro housle a orchestr Op. 50 F dur

W.A.Mozart:

Divertimento in D KV 136

Allegro
Andante
Presto
W.A.Mozart:

Koncert pro housle a orchestr A dur c.5 KV 219

1. Allegro

2.Adagio

3.Rondeau

Více informací o akci Beethoven & Mozart na  www akce

Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

15únor sobota 20:00

The Four Seasons

, Praha 1 Koncert

16únor neděle 20:00

Strauss, Mozart, Dvořák

, Praha 1 Koncert

17únor pondělí 20:00

To nejlepší z Mozarta & Dvořáka

, Praha 1 Koncert

18únor úterý 20:00

Čtvero ročních dob, Gypsy Airs

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce Beethoven & Mozart

Hotel Paříž PrahaPraha (101 metrů)

Hugo Bike PraguePraha (244 metrů)

Hotel MetamorphisPraha (288 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

15bře 16:00

Hvězdy dětem

28bře - 19dub celý den

Velikonoční trhy 2020

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Prašná brána Prašná brána Praha 1 (50 m)
Pražský Orloj Pražský Orloj Praha 1 (537 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (921 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat