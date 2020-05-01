Brigham Young University Chamber Orchestra

Brigham Young University Chamber Orchestra

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 1.5.2020 v 19:00 hod. (pátek)

1květen pátek 19:00

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba

Obecní dům – Smetanova síň
Komorní orchestr Brigham Young University Chamber Orchestra (USA)
Dirigent: Kory Katseanes

Bohatý repertoár komorního sboru zahrnuje díla všech významných hudebních období od baroka až po současnou filmovou hudbu.

 

