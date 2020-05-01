Brigham Young University Chamber Orchestra
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
1květen pátek 19:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
Obecní dům – Smetanova síň
Komorní orchestr Brigham Young University Chamber Orchestra (USA)
Dirigent: Kory Katseanes
Bohatý repertoár komorního sboru zahrnuje díla všech významných hudebních období od baroka až po současnou filmovou hudbu.
Více informací o akci Brigham Young University Chamber Orchestra na www akce
Podobné akce
11únor úterý 20:00
The Best Of Classics
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
12únor středa 20:00
15únor sobota 20:00
The Four Seasons
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
16únor neděle 20:00
Strauss, Mozart, Dvořák
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
Ubytování v okolí akce Brigham Young University...
Hotel Paříž PrahaPraha (101 metrů)
Hugo Bike PraguePraha (244 metrů)
Hotel MetamorphisPraha (288 metrů)