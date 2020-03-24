The Shorewood String Orchestra

The Shorewood String Orchestra

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 24.3.2020 v 19:00 hod. (úterý)

24březen úterý 19:00

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Smyčcový orchestr The Shorewood String Orchestra (USA)
Dirigentka: Karen Frink

Program:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Symphony #29 first movement
Antonín Dvořák – Slavonic Dances 1,3, and 8
Bedřich Smetana – Moldau (brief arrangement)
Richard Rodgers – Highlights from “The Sound of Music”
Robert Kerr – Irish Legend (featuring solo violinist)
Leonard Bernstein – West Side Story Medley
John Williams – Theme from “Schindler’s List”
Ludwig van Beethoven – Egmont Overture (string arrangement)
Ungar – Ashokan Farewell
Hans Zimmer – Chevalier de Sangreal

Více informací o akci The Shorewood String Orchestra na  www akce

Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

11únor úterý 20:00

The Best Of Classics

, Praha 1 Koncert

12únor středa 20:00

Čtvero ročních dob, Gypsy Airs

, Praha 1 Koncert

15únor sobota 20:00

The Four Seasons

, Praha 1 Koncert

16únor neděle 20:00

Strauss, Mozart, Dvořák

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce The Shorewood String...

Hotel Paříž PrahaPraha (101 metrů)

Hugo Bike PraguePraha (244 metrů)

Hotel MetamorphisPraha (288 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

12úno 19:30

Jak sbalit ženu 2.0

12úno 20:30

Travel Slam 2020 - Večer krátkých...

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Prašná brána Prašná brána Praha 1 (50 m)
Pražský Orloj Pražský Orloj Praha 1 (537 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (921 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat