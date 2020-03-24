The Shorewood String Orchestra
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
24březen úterý 19:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
Smyčcový orchestr The Shorewood String Orchestra (USA)
Dirigentka: Karen Frink
Program:
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Symphony #29 first movement
Antonín Dvořák – Slavonic Dances 1,3, and 8
Bedřich Smetana – Moldau (brief arrangement)
Richard Rodgers – Highlights from “The Sound of Music”
Robert Kerr – Irish Legend (featuring solo violinist)
Leonard Bernstein – West Side Story Medley
John Williams – Theme from “Schindler’s List”
Ludwig van Beethoven – Egmont Overture (string arrangement)
Ungar – Ashokan Farewell
Hans Zimmer – Chevalier de Sangreal
