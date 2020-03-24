Smyčcový orchestr The Shorewood String Orchestra (USA)

Dirigentka: Karen Frink

Program:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Symphony #29 first movement

Antonín Dvořák – Slavonic Dances 1,3, and 8

Bedřich Smetana – Moldau (brief arrangement)

Richard Rodgers – Highlights from “The Sound of Music”

Robert Kerr – Irish Legend (featuring solo violinist)

Leonard Bernstein – West Side Story Medley

John Williams – Theme from “Schindler’s List”

Ludwig van Beethoven – Egmont Overture (string arrangement)

Ungar – Ashokan Farewell

Hans Zimmer – Chevalier de Sangreal