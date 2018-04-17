Groovy & Stinky Fest 2020

Praha 1, Národní 20

Termín: 17.4.2020 (pátek) 18.4.2020

17dub - 18dub celý den

Žánr: festivalyhudba metal

Nový dvoudenní festival extrémní muziky v nejstarším klubu v Praze!

* Origin (Death Metal/USA)
* GUT (Gore Grind/Germany)
* Visceral Disgorge (Brutal Death – Slam/USA)
* Cytotoxin (Brutal Death/Germany)
* GUTALAX (Gore Grind/Czech Republic)
* Stillbirth (Brutal Death/Germany)
* Epicardiectomy (Slam/Czech Republic)
* S.C.A.T. (Gore Grind/Russia)
* Purulent Spermcanal (Gore Grind/Czech Republic)
* DIPHTERIA (Death – Grind/Czech Republic)
* Anime Torment (Progressive Death Metal/Czech Republic)
* Mincing Fury and Guttural Clamour of Queer Decay (Brutal Death/Czech Republic)
* Murder_Rape_Amputate (Gore Grind/Czech Republic)
* BowelFuck (Grindcore/Czech Republic)
* Pothead (Gore Grind/Czech Republic)

