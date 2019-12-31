New Year's Eve 2020 - Fashion Club Prague

New Year's Eve 2020 - Fashion Club Prague

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 8

Termín: 31.12.2019 (úterý)
Vstupné:

1000 Kč

31prosinec

Žánr: ostatní akcenový rok párty Silvestr

WELCOME NEW YEAR 2020! EXCLUSIVE QUEEN SHOW CONCEPT: SHOW MUST GO ON!

Enjoy the best New Year’s Eve party in Prague in the most stylish club! See Prague from above during midnight when the sky gets all colors with amazing fireworks around the city!

 

