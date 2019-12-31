New Year's Eve 2020 - Fashion Club Prague
Adresa:
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 8
Termín: 31.12.2019 (úterý)
Vstupné:
1000 Kč
Další vstupenky
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
WELCOME NEW YEAR 2020! EXCLUSIVE QUEEN SHOW CONCEPT: SHOW MUST GO ON!
Enjoy the best New Year’s Eve party in Prague in the most stylish club! See Prague from above during midnight when the sky gets all colors with amazing fireworks around the city!
Podobné akce
1leden středa 17:00
Novoroční koncert
Vánoční trhy na Staroměstském náměstí
2leden čtvrtek 19:30
Novoroční koncert
29prosinec neděle 18:00