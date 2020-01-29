Mr. Pink and the Bad Thoughts
Praha 8, Prvního pluku 2
29leden středa 20:00
Grew up listening to late 70's English/American punk,garage & blues. Formed the band The Maggies Marsmallows. Influenced by variety folk/blues/country underground musicians he started writing songs to help his depressisons
