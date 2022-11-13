Gala Vivaldi in Mirror Chapel

Adresa:

Praha 1, Mariánské náměstí 5

Termín: 2.1.2020 (čtvrtek) 27.1.2020
Vstupné:

600 Kč – 800 Kč

2leden čtvrtek 17:00

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba

Programme:

G. Bizet – Overture from the Opera („Carmen")
G. F. Händel – Lascia ch´io pianga (from the Opera „Rinaldo“)
W. A. Mozart – Divertimento D Major (selection), Agnus dei (from „Coronation Mass")
J. Brahms – Hungarian Dance No. 5
F. Schubert – Ave Maria
J. S. Bach – Toccata and fuga d minor
P. I. Tchaikovsky – Theme from Ballet („Swan Lake")
A. Dvořák – Rusalka´s aria (from the Opera „Rusalka“)
A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons („Spring“ and „Summer")
G. Rossini – Una voce poco fa (from the Opera „The Barber of Seville“)

Duration of concert is 65 minutes.

