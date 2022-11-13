Gala Vivaldi in Mirror Chapel
Praha 1, Mariánské náměstí 5
600 Kč – 800 Kč
2leden čtvrtek 17:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
Programme:
G. Bizet – Overture from the Opera („Carmen")
G. F. Händel – Lascia ch´io pianga (from the Opera „Rinaldo“)
W. A. Mozart – Divertimento D Major (selection), Agnus dei (from „Coronation Mass")
J. Brahms – Hungarian Dance No. 5
F. Schubert – Ave Maria
J. S. Bach – Toccata and fuga d minor
P. I. Tchaikovsky – Theme from Ballet („Swan Lake")
A. Dvořák – Rusalka´s aria (from the Opera „Rusalka“)
A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons („Spring“ and „Summer")
G. Rossini – Una voce poco fa (from the Opera „The Barber of Seville“)
Duration of concert is 65 minutes.
Více informací o akci Gala Vivaldi in Mirror Chapel na www akce
Další termíny akce
Podobné akce
12listopad úterý 17:00
27listopad středa 19:00
1prosinec neděle 19:00
2prosinec pondělí 17:00
Ubytování v okolí akce Gala Vivaldi in Mirror...
Hotel Praha 1 (75 metrů)
Clementin hotel Praha 1 (84 metrů)