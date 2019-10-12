Stéphane Mercier Sextet feat. E.Viklický (be/cz)

Stéphane Mercier Sextet feat. E.Viklický (be/cz)

Adresa:

Praha 1, Národní 20

Termín: 12.10.2019 v 19:00 hod. (sobota)
Vstupné:

450/890

12říjen sobota 19:00

Žánr: koncertyindiejazz

Stéphane Mercier is a Belgian saxophonist who recorded six albums as a leader. After studying at Berklee College of Music in the nineties, he settles for seven years in New York City where he develops his career and signs for one of the most important jazz indie label: Fresh Sound/New Talent. The album Flor de Luna is recorded in 2000 and distributed worldwide. He moves then to Paris for two years before returning to Belgium. He currently lives in Brussels, still internationally playing with bands ranging from intimist duos to big bands. 

