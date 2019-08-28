Juwana Jenkins and Her All Star Mojo Band v Praze

Soul that’s Motown-inspired, Stax-fired, rock-led and Philly-bred to funky grooves that move your shoes and lift your blues!

Get your favorite friends together and join the party led by Juwana Jenkins, an African-American female singer, songwriter and performer from Philadelphia who delights and uplifts audiences across the world with her unmistakable soulful lyrics, raw performances and very rich delivery of her own original music as well as classic blues, soul, gospel, and funk-influenced tunes.

Juwana Jenkins (US) – vocals; Steve Walsh (US) – guitar; Charlie Slavik – harmonica; Adam Nohavica – bass; Tomas Vokurka – drums