Juwana Jenkins and Her All Star Mojo Band v Praze

Juwana Jenkins and Her All Star Mojo Band v Praze

Adresa:

Praha 1, Malostranské náměstí 21

Termín: 28.8.2019 v 20:00 hod. (středa)
Vstupné:

305 Kč

28srpen středa 20:00

Žánr: koncerty

Další vstupenky na koncerty

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Soul that’s Motown-inspired, Stax-fired, rock-led and Philly-bred to funky grooves that move your shoes and lift your blues!

Get your favorite friends together and join the party led by Juwana Jenkins, an African-American female singer, songwriter and performer from Philadelphia who delights and uplifts audiences across the world with her unmistakable soulful lyrics, raw performances and very rich delivery of her own original music as well as classic blues, soul, gospel, and funk-influenced tunes.

Juwana Jenkins (US) – vocals; Steve Walsh (US) – guitar; Charlie Slavik – harmonica; Adam Nohavica – bass; Tomas Vokurka – drums

Více informací o akci Juwana Jenkins and Her All Star Mojo Band v Praze na  www akce

Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

13srpen úterý 20:00

7 pádů Honzy Dědka

, Praha 1 Ostatní

15srpen čtvrtek 21:00

Jablkoň v Praze

, Praha 1 Koncert

19srpen pondělí 21:00

JOHNI + Marley Wildthing v Praze

, Praha 1 Koncert

22srpen čtvrtek 21:00

Lili Marlene v Praze

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce Juwana Jenkins and Her...

Amour Hotel Residence Praha 1 (62 metrů)

Dům U Tří Čápů Praha 1 (137 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

17lis 19:00

Amon Amarth v Praze

27srp 20:00

Hozier v Praze

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Karlův most Karlův most Praha 1 (400 m)
Pražský hrad Pražský hrad Praha 1 (426 m)
Café Savoy Café Savoy Praha 5 (838 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat