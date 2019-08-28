Juwana Jenkins and Her All Star Mojo Band v Praze
Praha 1, Malostranské náměstí 21
305 Kč
28srpen středa 20:00
Další vstupenky na koncerty
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
Soul that’s Motown-inspired, Stax-fired, rock-led and Philly-bred to funky grooves that move your shoes and lift your blues!
Get your favorite friends together and join the party led by Juwana Jenkins, an African-American female singer, songwriter and performer from Philadelphia who delights and uplifts audiences across the world with her unmistakable soulful lyrics, raw performances and very rich delivery of her own original music as well as classic blues, soul, gospel, and funk-influenced tunes.
Juwana Jenkins (US) – vocals; Steve Walsh (US) – guitar; Charlie Slavik – harmonica; Adam Nohavica – bass; Tomas Vokurka – drums
Více informací o akci Juwana Jenkins and Her All Star Mojo Band v Praze na www akce
Podobné akce
13srpen úterý 20:00
15srpen čtvrtek 21:00
Jablkoň v Praze
Malostranská beseda, Praha 1 Koncert
19srpen pondělí 21:00
22srpen čtvrtek 21:00
Ubytování v okolí akce Juwana Jenkins and Her...
Amour Hotel Residence Praha 1 (62 metrů)
Dům U Tří Čápů Praha 1 (137 metrů)