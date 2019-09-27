Marina Kantor
Praha 6, Na Zátorce 16
480 Kč – 560 Kč
27září pátek 18:00
"Don't End It On A Minor.
A one-woman storytelling show.
Using a contemporary performing art piece and her excellent piano skills, Marina Kantor engages the viewers in an informal chat and invites them on a fascinating exploration of the 25 musical notes of the melody of Israeli national, Hatikvah
Music and Concept: Marina Kantor
Directed by Vasile Nedelcu"
